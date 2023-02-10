Ice rink dreams edge closer to reality

After years of effort, ice rink dreams may be coming true for Chaffee County. Ice Rink for Chaffee County, a local nonprofit focused on establishing recreational ice space for Salida and Buena Vista, is working on a contract for a future rink in the south end of the county.
Mark Hammer, vice president of the board for Ice Rink for Chaffee County, said, “The Town of Buena Vista shared in the cost of buying an ice rink with local Dan Hamm. The Miracle Rink, which was the practice rink for the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, has since been in storage at BV Public Works. Hammer, an avid hockey player and skater, got involved a few years ago.
“We worked hard trying to get the rink that Buena Vista bought to be used here in Buena Vista,” Hammer said. “The best we got was that Buena Vista dedicated what’s called Paul’s Lot, just east of the pump track by the Community Center, to be used for an ice rink. … And when we got to the point of bringing utilities in for the project, that’s where no one wanted to spend any money.”
The utility roadblock meant the Buena Vista effort would have to wait.
“That was pretty much the end of the Buena Vista effort, not to say that Buena Vista doesn’t want the rink,” Hammer said. “They do. I’m assuming they bought the rink with the idea of using it at some point.”
BV’s Miracle Rink of the Rockies merged about a year and a half ago with Salida’s Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, forming Ice Rink for Chaffee County. Though they did attempt the ice rinks as a private venture, it wasn’t financially stable.
“That’s why 99 percent or more of the rinks in the country are public,” Hammer said. “We’ve come a long way. … We were also able to acquire all of the equipment from the Colorado College Honnen Arena. We acquired everything – the rink, the chiller that keeps the ice cold, the bleachers and the scoreboard. So we have two full rinks, a chiller, I bought a Zamboni three years ago to donate to the project, so we have tremendous equipment.”
Though the process has had its ups and downs, Hammer said the group is still committed to making an ice rink happen in Chaffee County.
“We’ve remained focused on bringing ice to the county anywhere that it seems a municipality is most receptive,” Hammer said. “Today, we have been negotiating with several municipalities to build a rink. Salida is closest to being ready, and they are proposing to build the rink at Marvin Park, where the baseball fields are.”
Around a year ago, Salida residents were asked to rank their interest in several recreational resources.
The ice rink ranked second at 39 percent, so the Salida rec board moved it higher on their priority list.
Ice Rink for Chaffee County’s existing youth rec opportunities have been popular this year, thanks to weather cooperation and growing interest.
“We’ve been having great turnouts for pond hockey, with 25 men and women on a typical day,” Hammer said. “The kids’ skating hockey clinics have also been very popular, with 50 kids per week. … We had that really good cold spell up until just now and then the ice has been great. So we’ve had two great months of ice.”
As discussed at the recent South Ark development meeting in Salida, the rink at Marvin Park would be a three-walled multiuse facility with a roof, restrooms and utilities.
“Seven months of the year it would be used as a multiuse facility, so the big asset to Salida would be that we’re coming in to build bathrooms, the ice rink with a roof and three walls, and then that becomes a great space to use for so many other events, festivals, so forth. And the good thing is that the summer season, the festival season, is when we’re not using it. … We use a lot of electricity for that chiller. When there’s no ice, that’s a concrete floor and there’s a bunch of electricity available.”
The biggest obstacle the Ice Rink group still faces is, of course, the cost. They have a contract that’s being finalized and will likely be on the August Great Outdoors Colorado grant cycle, meaning the ice rink will come in winter 2024-25.
“Ice rinks, when done right to have refrigerated, manicured ice, they’re expensive,” Hammer said. “We have a handful of grants that we’re going for, obviously, to help with the cost, and then there’s some of the cost has to be paid for by the municipality because that’s part of the grant process. It can’t just be fully funded by grants.”
Though BV’s ice rink future is a ways out, Hammer said they still hope to establish an ice rink in the north end of the county. The group’s board has agreed they want to prioritize projects that are closer based on how they’ve been able to establish agreements with municipalities.
“For us, timing is everything,” he said. “We’ve been working on this obviously for years, so it’s what I would call shovel-ready. We would like to take the same shovel-ready project that we’ve proposed to Salida at Marvin Park and introduce it to Buena Vista, because we think the exact same scope of work … is the right scope for Buena Vista and Paul’s Lot. I think a three-sided multiuse facility that can be used for seven months for all kinds of other things, including concerts and weddings and such, will work well here and provide five months of refrigerated ice in the winter for recreational skating and hockey.”
They’re also on the county’s radar for an enclosed year-round rink. The county has dedicated an 80-acre piece of land near the fairgrounds for recreation and other use.
“We’re hoping that, perhaps at the county, that will be an indoor enclosed year-round ice skating facility. So what can we envision in the future? A seasonal rink in BV, a seasonal rink in Salida and an enclosed one out at the fairgrounds for the county.”
Hammer said the group is excited at how far they’ve come as a nonprofit due to their organization and the experience of the team. They’ve also been grateful for the support of the community for the ice rink plans.
“We keep getting people out of the woodwork in the community come to us with experience. Were better off than we’ve ever been,” Hammer said. “The community has totally embraced this.
“As citizens, we’re all just volunteers,” he said. “We have had to work this hard to try to do something for the community. It’s not for me, it’s for everybody. We’re just trying to facilitate.”