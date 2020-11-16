High school basketball players will need to wear masks while competing this winter, but the players will be given extra breaks to catch their breath under the latest rules released by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann met virtually with athletic directors and coaches on Thursday to detail the new rules for playing basketball in Colorado during the pandemic.
He also said CHSAA has submitted two variance requests concerning masks and roster size to the state’s COVID-19 response team so the requirements could get updated.
Under current rules, all players, even those on the floor competing, coaches, officials, table workers and everybody else in the gym will need to wear masks.
“We understand the issues with masks and the challenges they bring, but it might be the only way we’re able to play basketball this year is with masks on,” Bergmann said. “We have asked for a variance, but it has not been granted, and given the way the numbers are trending, we’re not anticipating that happening.”
With the mask requirement, CHSAA has added an extra 30-second non-coaching time out each quarter. During those time outs, which will take place after a dead ball around the four-minute mark of each quarter, players can take their masks off to breath easier, but will need to socially distance themselves from other players while they do it.
CHSAA has also extended the time between quarters, from one minute to two minutes.
Additionally, players on the bench will need to socially distance six feet apart from each other. Salida athletic director Jim Coscarella said Salida will likely have to use its bleachers for the players to be able to socially distance while on the bench.
Rosters, meanwhile, will be limited to 12 players per level. CHSAA has requested a variance to allow for 15 players per level to allow more opportunities, Borgmann said.
Whether or not spectators can attend games, meanwhile, will be determined by local public health authorities, unless a statewide mandate is issued.
Official practices can begin Jan. 4 with the teams allowed to begin competition Jan. 7. Salida’s first scheduled games are Jan. 8 at home against St. Mary’s.
The regular season, meanwhile, will take place during a 35-day period. No scrimmages are allowed. Salida and the rest of class 3A will play a 13-game regular season before the district tournament, which is likely to be single elimination this year, Coscarella said.
The top two teams from each district will qualify for state while the next 10 will be determined by RPI.
Bergmann said CHSAA hopes to find a venue to host all 10 championships, like the Budweiser Events Center. If they can’t have fans, however, he said they would likely go to home sites for the entirety of the playoffs.
CHSAA has not released specific pandemic guidance for wrestling or swimming yet.
Coscarella said Salida is currently running some open gyms for teams to get ready. “We’re trying to put together some opportunities for them to be engaged athletically and be active,” he said. “The mental health piece is critical.”