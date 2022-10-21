In their first game this season under the lights, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team beat the Woodland Park Panthers 3-2 in overtime Thursday on the road, which will really firm up their chances of making the playoffs, coach Aaron Dobson said.

“It was a wild, wild game,” said Dobson. “It was probably the best we’ve played all season. The boys just came out and did everything we played, moving the ball around the field.”