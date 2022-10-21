In their first game this season under the lights, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team beat the Woodland Park Panthers 3-2 in overtime Thursday on the road, which will really firm up their chances of making the playoffs, coach Aaron Dobson said.
“It was a wild, wild game,” said Dobson. “It was probably the best we’ve played all season. The boys just came out and did everything we played, moving the ball around the field.”
The Panthers scored first, about seven minutes into the game, on a foul by the Spartans.
Ten minutes later junior Connor McConathy drilled a shot into the Woodland Park goal.
“It was a brilliant shot,” Dobson said. “You could just hear the thump in the ball as he shot it.”
The two teams went into the half 1-1.
“We really didn’t change anything at the half, since we were playing so well,” Dobson said. “They were doing everything we had planned out.”
During the second half of the game, Dobson said the Spartans were knocking on the door offensively and playing really good defense.
With 10 minutes left in the game, the Panthers were able to slip into the Spartans’ zone and put one in to go up 2-1.
“The boys really could have just given up and hung their heads at this point,” Dobson said. “But they didn’t. They didn’t quit.”
With 1 minute, 20 seconds left, junior Deagan Clark took a penalty kick from about 35 yards out and just stuck it into the back of the net to send the game into overtime.
Dobson said the guys really pressed the field, holding the Panthers to their half, until freshman Mateo Tressler was able to pass it to junior Sean Tseng, who took it in for a break-away goal and the win.
Dobson said Clark was the man of the match, but it could have gone to a lot of players.
“I pulled him to a different position for tonight’s game, to try something new,” Dobson said. “I was expecting to move him back, but he just went out and played his best game of the year, plus scoring the tying goal – he was our man of the match.”
Dobson said junior Levi Starr also could have been the man of the match, for his defensive play.
“He played his best game of the season,” Dobson said.
The win puts Salida at 7-7-1 for the season and 2-1-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. The Spartans are in third place, but that could change based on the results of other Thursday games plus a round of games on Saturday.
Salida will face the Lamar Thunder at 1 p.m. Saturday at home.
The Thunder are 8-5-1 this season, but 1-2-1 in league play, currently in fifth place.