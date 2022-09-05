The Lady Spartan girls’ volleyball team won two of their four 3-match sets at the tournament in Gunnison Saturday.
They defeated Norwood Lady Mavericks and Dolores Lady Bears and lost to Del Norte Lady Tigers and host-team Lady Cowboys.
“We had butterflies in our first match against Gunnison,” Spartan coach Kristi Spanier said. “This was their first tournament of the season, and they are a young team.
“Caroline Woodell and Trinity Bertolino performed particularly well in leading the kills, while Skylar Margos and Laurin Collins did well in the passing lane.”
Woodell and Bertolino are sophomores, while Margos and Collins are seniors.
Spanier was able to provide the wins and loses but not the match or set scores.
The Spartans have a tough week ahead, Spanier said. They will be going against unseated La Veta Lady Redhawks in Salida on 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.