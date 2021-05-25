Despite another day of bad weather, the Salida High School girls’ golf team managed to beat The Colorado Springs School 6-1 Saturday on the road.
Coach Josh Bechtel said they had just started their match at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs when heavy rain and lightning rolled in. The club was able to provide indoor courts so the match could resume with some modifications, with teams agreeing to an eight-game pro set.
Bechtel said junior Maddie Anderson, the Lady Spartans’ No. 1 singles player, had the match of the day. After being down 4-1, Anderson came back and won 9-8 with a 10-5 tiebreaker win.
“Maddie did great today,” Bechtel said. “She got really creative, adjusting to her opponent to force the tiebreaker. She’s had a lot of experience this year with tiebreakers, and today it paid off.”
Junior Brooke Bright and sophomore Vivian Volkmann, the No. 3 doubles team, continued their undefeated run, crushing their opponents 8-0.
“Brooke and Vivian jumped ahead early and never looked back, playing with confidence,” Bechtel said. “They just rolled right over them today.”
Senior Grace Johnson, the team’s No. 2 singles player, was unable to make the match, but senior Caroline Edgington stepped up, beating her Lady Kodiak opponent 8-5.
“Caroline has never played as a singles player before, but she played awesome,” Bechtel said. “It was cool to see her adapt from her doubles style.”
Sophomore Daisha Thompson, Salida’s No. 3 singles player, won her set 8-4.
“Daisha has such great footwork, it’s fun to watch her as she shifts back and forth during a match,” Bechtel said. “She has really been building her confidence and was able to force her opponent to play her game today.”
The Lady Spartans’ No. 1 doubles team, seniors Raley Patch and Edgington, were unable to play, with Edgington covering for Johnson and Patch unable to attend.
Bechtel said the junior varsity team of junior Isabell Fisher and sophomore Lane Baker stepped up. They lost 1-8, but Bechtel said neither had ever played on the varsity level before, and the match was much closer than the score indicated.
“They played to deuce several times,” Bechtel said. “A point here or there and it would have been a much different match.”
Salida’s No. 2 doubles team, senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen won their match 8-1.
“They were in control from the beginning and just kept working on their opponent,” Bechtel said.
At No. 4 doubles, junior Annie Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude won 8-1.
“This was probably their best match of the year,” Bechtel said. “They really dominated at the net had some great back line shots. They are playing really well together right now.”
The Lady Spartans are now 3-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.
They will head to Pueblo South at 3 p.m. today and will finish their regular season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, playing Cañon City on the road.