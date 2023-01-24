Salidan Noah Dorman, 14, won the boys ages 12-14 snowboard competition when Team Monarch’s big mountain skiers and snowboarders raced Saturday at Wolf Creek Ski Area.
Other Team Monarch members who placed were Ben Morton, 14, of Falcon, who took fourth among snowboarders of his age, and Salidan Dean Baker, 12, who placed 10th among boys 12-14 skiers.
The team had some crashes but did well, ski coach Kyle Blakely said. He commended the efforts of Salida High School freshman Abby Nelson, who went for the biggest line of the day. She didn’t land it, he said, but she tried.
Fresh snow made the course more difficult in some ways, he said, because it covered up many otherwise visible obstacles such as rocks just beneath the surface. The features at the venue, rocks and cliffs, were also rather large, he said.
“It’s awesome to see how much the team has come together. These kids are on the edge of greatness,” Blakely said. Before the next competition, he said the team plans to talk about confidence in their abilities to ski challenging terrain without hesitating.
“I’m just super proud of everyone,” snowboard coach Derek Scott said. The team did well in amplitude, he said, being able to get up in the air, and Dorman had some solid amazing turns with no hesitation going into his features.
Others on the team who competed were Salidan Dylan Gutowski, 12, Salida High School freshman Henry Horne, Salidan Sydney Jackson, 13, Salidan Zach Moore, 13, and Pele Vignale, 12, of Colorado Springs.
The team next competes in the Copper Mountain National Feb. 7-10 in Frisco, followed by the Copper Mountain Regional on Feb. 11.
“Wolf Creek was a smaller venue, so we’re excited to step up our game,” Blakely said.