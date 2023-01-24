Salidan Noah Dorman, 14, won the boys ages 12-14 snowboard competition when Team Monarch’s big mountain skiers and snowboarders raced Saturday at Wolf Creek Ski Area.

Other Team Monarch members who placed were Ben Morton, 14, of Falcon, who took fourth among snowboarders of his age, and Salidan Dean Baker, 12, who placed 10th among boys 12-14 skiers.