The Vapor Trail 125 ultra-endurance mountain bike event will return this year on Aug. 27-28 with a slight change, and organizers are looking for volunteers to help out.
Keith Darner said this year, besides the men’s and women’s solo categories, they are adding a duo category to the race, which covers 125 miles through the mountains, gaining 17,163 feet in elevation.
“We’re doing something a little different this year, and I’m pretty excited about it,” Darner said. “The duo category will be men’s duo, women’s duo and coed, with one teammate riding the first half then switching off. It’s a tough ride.”
Darner said they are looking for volunteers to assist as course marshals, course marker and station volunteers. He said they could also use anyone with any medical background.
The race is open to 150 spots, and Darner said about 20-25 are already filled. The cost is $200 for a solo rider and $225 for a duo team.
Visit www.vaportrail125.com to register and see the volunteer options.