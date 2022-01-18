by Dave Spinelli
Herald Contributor
Two young women from Leadville have qualified to compete in international cross-country ski races happening in Norway this winter. Leadville resident Nina Schamberger and Rose Horning each qualified to represent the United States on the world stage of Nordic skiing through competing in the U.S. Cross-Country Ski Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah, last week.
Schamberger, 16, will travel to Lygna, Norway, in mid-February to compete in the U-20 Nordic Junior World Ski Championships. Schamberger had only competed in two races this season before racing in Soldier Hollow.
“It was a big confidence boost to do well at the senior nationals. All the hard work in the off-season has paid off,” Schamberger said. “My technique has improved a lot since last year. Listening to my coaches and working hard has gotten me here.” The Nordic skier credits her success to lots of hard work, good coaches and training camps.
Schamberger trains and competes with Summit Nordic Ski Club in Frisco. The club and Schamberger are doubly excited about this year’s world championships because the club’s head coach, Olof Hedberg, was recently selected as head coach of the women’s U-20 team for the U.S.
Horning, 15, will travel to Steinkjer, Norway, at the end of January to compete in the U-18 Nordic Nations’ Championships. Horning is a sophomore at Lake County High School and skis part-time with Cloud City Mountain Sports and part-time with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.
“I have great teammates from both clubs where we can really push each other. My coaches are great too,” Horning said of her success.
The Nordic skier noted another important coach in her life – her mom. “I would definitely have to give her some credit,” Horning said with a chuckle. Her mom was a competitive Nordic skier in college.
The world championship competitions are organized by the International Ski Federation based in Oberhofen, Switzerland.