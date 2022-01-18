by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School boys’ basketball team beat Manitou Springs 50-43 Saturday on the road. Coach Adam Christensen said the win was “huge.”
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead but ran into problems in the second quarter when the Mustangs put together a 17-2 run. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well in that time period,” said Christensen. The Spartans trailed 30-22 at halftime.
With their backs against the wall, the Spartans fought hard in the third, cutting into the Mustangs’ lead. “The third quarter was the big quarter that kind of changed things for us,” Christensen said. “(Senior)Braden Collins and (junior) Tristan Jackson took it upon their shoulders to change things for us.”
The Spartans capped off a back-and-forth game by outscoring the Mustangs 17-6 in the fourth. The win improved their record to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the Tri-Peaks League.
Jackson led the team in points with 14, including 8 in the pivotal third quarter. Collins was the second highest scorer on the team with 12 and junior Chase Diesslin had 11.
Junior Nate Yeakley and senior Aaron Morgan missed another game for the Spartans due to COVID-19. They are out of quarantine and cleared to play in the next game. Christensen said, “It just depends on how they feel.”
Senior Beau Cleckner and sophomores Ben Clayton and Daniel Edgington saw more minutes as a result of the Spartans’ lingering problem with COVID. “They played more minutes in a really important role,” said Christensen.
With the Mustangs out of the way, Salida will take on Colorado Springs Christian School tonight. “We have the psychological edge,” Christensen said, noting that the Spartans beat Manitou Springs by a bigger margin than CSCS did and without two of their starters.
Salida will be on the road against the Lions with varsity tip-off at 7 p.m..