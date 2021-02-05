Like every team around the state, the Salida boys basketball team is adjusting to a different type of season this year.
The Spartans have 13 games scheduled between Jan. 28 and March 5, making this season a sprint. The team played its first game after only three practices.
“It’s a challenge to get everything down that we’d like to get done because of the week we missed,” said head coach Donnie Kaess. “The good thing is pretty much all these kids on varsity played before and know this stuff. We’re not going to put a lot of new stuff in because every practice it will be like we’re preparing for the next team.”
Luckily for Salida, the team has plenty of experienced players who can contribute at a lot of different positions.
“We’ve got a good mix of bigs and guards,” Kaess said. “We’ve struggled in the past with no big guys.”
Salida has three players 6-foot-3 or taller this year including Myles Godina, Leif Gislason and Tristan Jackson. Jonah Ellis, Aaron Morgan, Damon Redfeather, Elija Roberts and Braden Collins, meanwhile, add speed and perimeter shooting to the team.
Salida is off to a 3-0 start to its season, scoring wins over Center, Ellicott and last year’s league champ, the Vanguard School.
Making sure it can finish what it has started is a priority this year.
“Now I just want to get through the season, get all of our games played without any issues and hopefully do well enough to make the playoffs,” Kaess said. “I know the kids have high expectations for themselves and want to go all the way. We’ll focus on keeping everybody healthy and on the court and getting our games in.”
While the teams are facing new obstacles this season, the coach was grateful the athletes are getting the opportunity to compete.
“Really, I’m just happy the kids are able to play,” Kaess said.