The Lake County Panthers ski team finished their regular season competition Friday at Ski Cooper.
Salida High School senior Gwen Ramsey finished in 12th place on the girls’ side. Salida juniors Rowynn Slivka and Lily Leddington were close behind her, finishing 15th and 21st. Ramsey and Slivka have both qualified for the state tournament.
On the boys’ side, Salida junior Brady Potts finished 15th, which was good enough to earn a spot at the state championships after falling just short last week.
Salida skiers compete on the Lake County team because no Chaffee County high school has a ski team.
State competition will take place Thursday and Friday at Winter Park.