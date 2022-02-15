Lake County Panthers ski team

The Lake County Panthers ski team includes, from left front, coach Kurt Glaser, Catie Morgan, Laya Foley, Gemma Nagel, Tal Sheleg, Indigo Olsen, Amara Olsen and Susie Bullock. Back: coach Danielle Ryan, coach Ben Cairns, Raymond Harvey, Matthew Wilson, Rowynn Slivka, Gwen Ramsey, Matt Cairns, Brady Potts, Kiera King, Avery Milne, Clara Kirr, Troy Baker, Lily Leddington and Maya Nagel.

 Courtesy photo

The Lake County Panthers ski team finished their regular season competition Friday at Ski Cooper.

Salida High School senior Gwen Ramsey finished in 12th place on the girls’ side. Salida juniors Rowynn Slivka and Lily Leddington were close behind her, finishing 15th and 21st. Ramsey and Slivka have both qualified for the state tournament.

On the boys’ side, Salida junior Brady Potts finished 15th, which was good enough to earn a spot at the state championships after falling just short last week.

Salida skiers compete on the Lake County team because no Chaffee County high school has a ski team.

State competition will take place Thursday and Friday at Winter Park.