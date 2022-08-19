Gillis finishes 25th Leadville 100

Shawn Gillis, right, celebrates with his son Camden after finishing the Leadville 100 mountain bike race for the 25th time. Shawn owns Absolute Bikes in Salida.

 Courtesy photo

Shawn Gillis, owner of Absolute Bikes in Salida, finished his 25th Leadville 100 mountain bike race on Aug. 12.

While the name implies the race is 100 miles, it is actually now 105 miles, Gillis said, due to three or four course changes over the years. The course has several big hills, most notably Columbine and Powerline, with a couple of smaller hills in between. It started and finished in downtown Leadville on East Sixth Street.