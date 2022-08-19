Gillis finishes 25th Leadville 100

Shawn Gillis, owner of Absolute Bikes in Salida, finished his 25th Leadville 100 mountain bike race on Aug. 12.
While the name implies the race is 100 miles, it is actually now 105 miles, Gillis said, due to three or four course changes over the years. The course has several big hills, most notably Columbine and Powerline, with a couple of smaller hills in between. It started and finished in downtown Leadville on East Sixth Street.
During the second half of the race, Gillis recalled, it started to rain. “It wasn’t warm or cold rain. It was the ‘get soaking wet’ sort of rain.”
Gillis said his favorite part of the race was the rest stops on the way back, particularly the one by Twin Lakes, which he said had a party atmosphere.
Gillis started biking in high school when he had to ride home from cross country and track due to there being no bus. He started participating in the Leadville 100 in the mid 1990s. Having heard about the race for some time previously, he decided to do it with some friends.
After his 10th year of doing the race, he decided that it would become a tradition. Other biking events Gillis has participated in include the annual Banana Belt in Salida when possible, and in 2008 he competed in the La Ruta bike race in Costa Rica.
The part of biking Gillis enjoys most is spending time with his friends and family, he said. His son and daughter, Camden and Cassidy, are both in college, but when they are home for the summer, the family goes biking together. Camden participated in the Leadville 100 this year for the third time with his father and finished in 7 hours, 43 minutes.
The Leadville 100 has been taking place for 28 years. After 20 years, Gillis was awarded the 20-time finisher belt buckle award. Only two people have competed in the race for all 28 years, he said. Whether there will be an award for 30-time finishers remains to be seen.
The race gets more familiar over the years, Gillis said, although it is tougher on the body as he gets older. He intends to participate in the race for several more years, or as long as his body allows.