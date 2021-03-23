Salida High School volleyball team won its first two contests before dropping a close third one Saturday at a tournament in Gunnison.
“It was a good day,” said Salida head coach Haley Huffman. “I think they did really well.”
The Lady Spartans started the tournament by beating Crested Butte, 2-0.
Salida then beat the host, Gunnison, 2-0.
“That was a super, super good game,” Huffman said.
Salida then squared off with Monte Vista.
“I don’t think we were expecting them to be as good as they were,” Huffman said.
The teams split the first two games so a third, tiebreaker was needed. Monte Vista, however, won the third set to secure the win.
The coach said Hannah Martinez “did really well” from her outside position at the tournament. She also said Sarah Chick “got a lot of kills” while Raley Patch and Sage Lau also performed well, as did the whole team.
“The rest of the girls did good too,” Huffman said.
With the two wins and one loss, Salida is now 2-2 on the year.
The Lady Spartans will train this week and return to action after spring break on Tuesday. Salida will play Banning Lewis Academy (1-0) Tuesday on the road.