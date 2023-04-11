Hindered by small errors, the Salida High School girls’ soccer team let their match against the Delta Lady Panthers slip away from them, and they lost 3-0 Saturday in Delta.
“It was aggressive,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said, and the Lady Spartans got into the game quickly to battle hard.
Delta scored a direct free kick with four minutes left in the first half, and in the last 20 minutes of the second half scored on another direct free kick, and a penalty kick topped it off.
The team hasn’t done enough work on set pieces, Slaymaker said, which will be worked on in future practices.
She said senior Laurin Collins and junior Lucia Zettler, both center defenders, worked hard and communicated well. Junior Eva Capozza did a lot of midfield work, trying to switch the point of attack, she added.
The Lady Spartans got several looks at scoring, Slaymaker said, but didn’t hit the ball hard enough.
The Lady Panthers were 4-1 coming into the game and had defeated Salida in both their matches last year. “I don’t know if we were mentally in the right place,” Slaymaker said.
From this game, Slaymaker said the Lady Spartans realized they could compete with that team if they do the little things right. “We just need to believe in ourselves and what we can contribute,” she said.