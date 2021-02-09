Lady Spartans defense leads blowout game against Jaguars

All 10 Salida High School girls’ basketball players scored Friday night against James Irwin. The team’s defense, however, was the star of the show, forcing turnover after turnover with its press in the first half and limiting James Irwin to just two baskets in the game.
The Lady Spartans won, ending the contest 70-4.
“Overall it was a great team effort,” said head coach Lee Lewis. “All 10 contributed and I think all 10 needed this game for their confidence. We improved in all areas and I believe the kids are starting to see how this unfolds.”
Salida’s starters jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the game’s first 3 and a half minutes. Rachel Pelino led the offense with 8 early points. She continued knocking down shots, scoring 12 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter.
Sarah Chick, meanwhile, pulled down rebound after rebound and also gave James Irwin lots of trouble in-bounding the ball.
“We got a lot of rebounds,” Lewis said. “That comes from being aggressive.”
With the big early lead, Salida subbed in five and its bench picked up right where the starters left off and extending the lead.
“It’s so important for them to come in and give the starters a break, do what they’re supposed to and make sure we don’t lose a step,” Lewis said.
Six Lady Spartans scored in the first to help Salida take a 24-2 lead.
The Lady Spartans eventually took the press off in the second, but it kept the Jaguars from scoring in the frame. Chick blocked a shot. Ari Howell and Laurin Collins connected on a give-and-go for a bucket, Caitlyn Smith snagged an offensive rebound and put it back and Salida led 40-2 at halftime.
The Lady Spartans stayed aggressive and kept hustling after the break, taking a 60-4 lead heading into the fourth and then out-scoring James Irwin 10-0 in the final quarter.
“It was a good learning curve,” Lewis said. “We did some good things we can build on.”
In addition to Pelino’s knocking down lots of shots, Smith scored 8 points in the game. Howell, Chick ad Emma Wilkins all scored 6 points. Ally Post added 5. Toby Lawson, Skyler Margos and Collins scored 4 apiece while Raley Patch chipped in 2.
With the win, Salida improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks. James Irwin slipped to 1-4, 0-3.
Tonight, however, things will get tougher for Salida. The Lady Spartans will confront Manitou Springs (1-2, 1-1) on the road at 7 p.m.