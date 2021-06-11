Golfers head to state

Senior Hadley Ross and junior Mya Rollo both qualified for the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state golf tournament Wednesday.
Ross shot a 104 to finish 14th at the 3A Region 1 regional golf tournament at Hollydot Golf Course at Rye.
“I thought it was really nice having the advantage of playing the course before,” Ross said. “It was hot, but we pushed through. Today was a great example of all of the hard work we put in this season paying off.”
Rollo carded a 110 to finish 20th.
“I started on the back nine and the first couple of holes were hard to play,” Rollo said. “I knew they were going to be difficult, but I was glad to get them over first. My drives were great, which lead to me not having to hit the ball so much.”
These scores were personal records for both girls.
“Hadley just kept her mind in the game and really had the fight today,” coach Tami Smith said. “Mya was fired up and ready to roll this morning. They both were really smoking the ball and connecting with their drives.”
Salida finished sixth out of nine teams in the 3A Region 1.
Freshmen Elise Tanner and Adyson Hadley both also competed in the regional tournament. Tanner shot a 122 and Adyson a 132.
“They both struggled on a couple of holes but I am so proud of them, getting there as freshman,” Smith said. “For having a pretty young team, and for the girls to do as well as they did, I’m ecstatic. A coach couldn’t be any happier.
“I’m really excited for state,” Rollo said. “It’s my first time at the state competition. I also look forward to next year, helping the girls get into the right head space, coaching them and building off my own game. I’m really excited to go to state with Hadley, glad I have an awesome teammate and a great coach in Tami.”
“Going to state is something I didn’t expect,” Ross said. “I’m excited to see how I will perform. I’d like to thank my coaches and teammates this year for pushing me and helping me get better.”
Ross will be representing the Salida team at state, but she is actually a full-time Buena Vista student, who plays for Salida because Buena Vista doesn’t have a girls’ golf team.
“It’s definitely weird,” Ross said when asked what it was like to represent Salida while attending Buena Vista. “It’s not what I expected. I’m just glad I took the opportunity to play on this team, I’m really glad I did it.”
The 3A state tournament will be June 21-22 at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo.
Smith said the girls will be able to play the course before hand on June 20.