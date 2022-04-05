Salida High School track and field competitors scored multiple first-place finishes at their home meet Saturday.
“It was a good day,” said coach Randy Kapushion. “A lot of strong performances.”
The boys’ team finished fourth of 19 teams. They won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8 minutes, 54.71 seconds. Senior Elijah Wilcox took first in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. His time of 4:53.17 in the 1,600 was a season best for him. Senior Hollister Beddingfield won the 800-meter.
The girls’ team placed sixth overall at the meet. The 4x400 relay team won with a time of 4:29.96, and junior Quinn Smith finished first in the 400. “She had a really strong meet,” said Kapushion. Smith was the anchor leg for the 4x400 relay team.
Freshman Wyatt Farney had a strong performance for Salida at the shorter distances. He placed third in the 100-meter and second in the 200. Kapushion said, “Wyatt Farney continued to do well.”
In addition to the runners, five Salida competitors participated in the discus and shot put. Kapushion said, “I thought overall our throwers did pretty well.” Junior Drew Johnson had Salida’s best performance in the discus, finishing 16th. In the shot put, sophomore Brayden Pridemore took 22nd place. Kapushion said it was the first time the throwers competed this season.
Salida’s next track meet is Friday, when the team will travel to Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo.