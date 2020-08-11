Long family dominates podium at slalom

A day after winning the Pine Creek giant slalom, Tren Long came back and used a penalty-free first run to win FIBArk’s slalom competition Saturday at the Salida white water park.
Long sliced through the dozen gates making both downriver and upriver moves, avoided touching the gates and crossed the finish line with the day’s fastest time, 89.90 seconds, to win the C1 division.
Two of the other three people who completed the course in under 100 seconds were also named Long.
Merle Long had one 2-second penalty assessed, but still managed to win the K1 cadet division in 96.40 seconds.
Kyler Long, meanwhile, used a penalty free run to win the K1 junior division in 93.17 seconds.
Hunter Keeley also broke 100 seconds, despite 4 penalty seconds, to win the K1 open division in 98.23 seconds.
Forty one competitors raced in the slalom competitions this year, and more of them flipped their boats than completed the course without any penalties. Maya Humeau had two clean runs, lowering her time slightly the second time down to claim the K1 women’s division in 101:11, just 2 seconds faster than Hella Pannewig.
Lamar Sims had the only other penalty free run, but didn’t get a time in his second run and finished off the K1 open podium.
Lisa Adams won the K1 women’s title in 123.53.
In the C2 divisions, Jack Shipley claimed the cadet title in 178.0 while Kartik Raghavan took the junior title (176.78). Olivia Long won the K1W cadet in 127.58, Isabel Long won the K1W junior in 116.27 and Jack Shipley won the C1 cadet competition in 139.0.
Jeff Oxenford, meanwhile, claimed the OC1 title in 193.34.