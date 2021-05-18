The Salida High School girls’ track and field team finished in a three-way tie for ninth place, while the boys’ team finished 15th Friday at the High Altitude Challenge hosted by Alamosa High School. 

“I thought we did really well for our second match,” coach Randy Kapushion said. “Everyone improved and we had a lot of PRs (personal records).”

Kapushion said that as a smaller school without a lot of athletes, they aren’t as competitive in team scores, but he was very impressed with some individual scores.

Senior Quinn Smith and junior Macy Mazzeo finished first and second in the 400-meter dash, with times of 1 minute, 3.52 seconds and 1 minute, 5.81 seconds respectively.

“Quinn and Macy talked before the race and just decided to go out and push each other,” Kapushion said. “They had such a great race. It will be great to see where they go from here.”

Smith also finished fourth in the 800-meter run.

“(Junior) Katie Adams and (sophomore) Cecilia Duran both ran the 800- and 1,600-meter races back-to-back today,” Kapushion said. “They both set personal records and looked great.”

Kapushion said senior Lily Lengerich, who was out with an injury during the first meet, had a solid showing in the 200 meter, finishing eighth with a time of 0:29.84.

Junior Aaron Morgan had a personal record in the 200-meter dash and finished fifth with a time of 0:23.98. “Aaron had a really great race, stepping up with a PR,” Kapushion said.

Junior Elijah Wilcox, who usually focuses on the 3,200 meter, stepped down and ran the 1,600 for the Spartans Friday, finishing sixth with a time of 4:45.09, a personal record.

The Spartans were even able to put up some competition off the track, with sophomore Logan Merriam throwing the shot put, finishing 24th with a distance of 25 feet, 11.5 inches. Sophomore Kali Banghart competed in the long jump for the Lady Spartans, finishing 29th with a distance of 9 feet, 6 inches. Kapushion said she had to leave the event for a race, so she didn’t get in her full number of jumps.”

“Overall, this was a solid meet for us,” Kapushion said. “We’re a smaller school and don’t always have the athletes to compete at the same team level as other schools, but I’m proud of how everyone did.”

The Spartans will compete again Friday at Del Norte. “We’ll see a lot of the same teams as we saw at Alamosa, so this will be a great way to see how we have improved this week.”

Girls’ results

NameTime/DistancePlace

100-meter dash

Lily Lengerich0:14.3410th 

Amelia Capozza0:16.9034th

Presley Thomas0:22.5741st

200-meter dash

Lily Lengerich0:29.848th 

Macy Mazzeo0:30.9915th

Amy Adams0:32.6325th

400-meter dash

Quinn Smith1:03.521st

Macy Mazzeo1:05.812nd

Kali Banghart1:25.1424th

800-meter run

Quinn Smith2:35.284th

Kate Adams3:14.0217th

Cecilia Duran3:25.2320th

1,600-meter run

Kate Adams7:02.6014th

Cecilia Duran7:38.6822nd

4x100 meter relay 

1:01.686th

4x200 meter relay

2:12.076th

Long jump

Kali Banghart9’6”29th

Boys’ results

100-meter dash

Preston Martin0:13.4433rd

Chance Roper0:14.2341st

200-meter dash

Aaron Morgan0:23.985th

Preston Martin0:27.5024th

Jack Landry0:28.3830th

400-meter dash

Izayah Baxter1:06.9526th

800-meter run

Hollister Beddingfield2:04.665th

Kuper Banghart2:09.29th

1600-meter run

Elijah Wilcox4:45.09Sixth

Logan Merriam5:26.8713th

Jack Landry5:58.2618th

4x400 meter relay 4:16.898th

Shot put

Logan Merriam25’11.5”24th