Local woman wins USA Cycling Esports National Championship

Wendy Skean, 77, of Nathrop won the women’s 70+ division of the first USA Cycling Esports National Championship Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, 18 seconds.
The event took place over a virtual cycling platform with each rider competing from their own home on a stationary bike. The course for the race was a virtual representation of the 17.25-mile Iron Horse Classic bike race in Durango.
The program, RGT Cycling, simulated real roads with climbs, descents and drafting behind other cyclists. Riders had to complete two laps on the course, which includes more than 2,000 feet of climbing.
The rider’s weight is verified, and trainers were calibrated properly to ensure a level playing field. Riders’ speed in the virtual world is determined by how fast they are going on their stationary bike.
The victory marked Skean’s third championship. She had previously won the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championship title the last two years in the women’s 70+ division.