Salida Spartans slay Colorado Springs Christian Lions

Salida High School boys’ soccer kicked off league play Thursday with a 2-1 home victory over the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions.
The Spartans won the tense match with goals by seniors Riggs Gorby and Arlo Follet, who also got the assist on Gorby’s goal.
It’s a positive rebirth for a team that had a 1-8 record so far this season. The Spartans play five more games in the seven-team league, with the league champion automatically qualifying for the state playoffs.
With a difficult schedule ahead, Salida coach Ben Oswald said this was a must-win game for the Spartans to have a shot at winning their league.
“Had we tied or lost this game it pretty much would have been over for us,” Oswald said. “I’m happy the team ground it out. This was a battle of nerves. We’ve still got work to do. But the main thing is for our players to get rest.”
The Spartans scored first Thursday on a near-perfect penalty shot by Follet into the right corner of the goal.
The Lions tied the game before halftime with a goal from center midfielder Kenton Hudson. The teams were deadlocked late into the second half, when Gorby nailed the game-winning shot off the right goalpost. Gorby was assisted by a pass from Follet.
After the game Gorby said he knew his shot was good once it left his foot. He said he believes his team will build on this game and can play better through the rest of league play.
“Well, this wasn’t our best game,” Gorby said. “But we got the win, and that’s all that matters.”
Lions coach Brendan Campagna told his team after the game that he was happy with most of their play, but they should leave with the lesson that a couple of mistakes cost them the game.
“Soccer is a game of inches, and it’s a game of moments,” Campagna said. “We had a lot of good moments. But we had a couple of mistakes, and that cost us this game. It’s the same old story.”
Campana said his team will try to stay optimistic about winning in league play, but realistically the team has a goal of finishing in the top half of the league.
Oswald said the Spartans need to tighten up their play and get better at seizing scoring opportunities if they want to advance.
“I was a little disappointed with some aspects of this game,” Oswald said. “In the first 15 minutes, we should have netted six goals. We found everything but the net. And then the stress started. We got sloppy and let them get back into the game. We outplayed them for the majority of the game.”
The Spartans next play another league match Tuesday against James Irwin. Varsity begins at 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs.