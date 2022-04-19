The Salida High School girls’ tennis team defeated The Colorado Springs School 6-1 Friday at Salida Middle School.
Coach Josh Bechtel said it was an exciting and great day for the team.
The Lady Spartans won all three of their singles matches in straight sets. Bechtel said senior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, played solidly and was able to regain her confidence in her 6-3, 6-4 victory after struggling earlier in the week.
Junior Daisha Thompson did not lose a game in her No. 2 singles match against the Lady Kodiaks. She was able to rely on her strong backhand to give her opponent lots of trouble. Bechtel said her tennis IQ has continued to improve with every match. In the future, she hopes to improve her footwork and serves.
Senior Brooke Bright at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles duo of seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonnesen both comfortably won their matches against the Lady Kodiaks. Bechtel said Volkmann and Tonnesen were able to get off to a much stronger start than they had in prior matches this season during their 6-2, 6-1 win.
Senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos lost their No. 2 doubles match in incredibly close fashion. They won the first set 6-2 before losing both the second and third on a tiebreaker.
Junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell won the No. 3 doubles match in straight sets. Bechtel described it as their performance of the season so far.
In the final match of the day, senior Annie Hill and junior Elle Kriebel persevered in a narrow 4-6, 6-4, (7) win at No. 4 doubles. They came back from trailing by 5 in the 10-point tiebreaker to win by 3 points. Bechtel said they did a great job of taking it one point at a time and not getting discouraged by their deficit.
With the win, the Lady Spartans are 4-3 this season and 2-1 in league play.
Salida’s next match is against St. Mary’s Thursday. The Lady Pirates are undefeated this year with a 7-0 record. The competition starts at 3 p.m. at the Salida Middle School courts.