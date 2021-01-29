The Salida girls basketball used a 15-0 run in the third and fourth quarter to pull ahead of Center and beat the Vikings, 52-37, in its season opener Thursday.
“It feels really good,” said senior Rachel Pelino. “Everybody had good attitudes and we went into the game with our heads high.”
The 52 points was more than the Lady Spartans scored in any game last season when it finished 2-16 overall.
Salida, however, didn’t lead until the third quarter against Center.
Ari Howell made three baskets in the first quarter to keep Salida close, 8-11.
Five Lady Spartans scored the team’s 10 points in the second, helping them go into the break only down by 3, 21-18.
Salida’s defense, however, shined in the third as the team took its first lead and started to pull away.
“Our defense brought it together and brought everyone’s energy up,” Pelino said.
Salida led 33-32 to start the fourth, but a 3-point play from Toby Lawson and two buckets from Sarah Chick extended Salida’s lead to a comfortable margin and its defense kept it on top.
“We were relentless in that second half,” said head coach Lee Lewis. “The kids didn’t quit; it was a great way to start the season.”
Patch scored 12 points to lead Salida. Howell scored 11 while Chick and Pelino both chipped in 8.
“What worked was we were moving the ball, moving off the ball and taking shots when open,” Pelino said.
Pelino and Lawson both snagged more than 10 rebounds in the contest as well.
The team, playing zone opposed to man defense this season, also achieved its goal to limit its opponents to fewer than 40 points.
Next, Salida will play next at Ellicott at 8 p.m. Tuesday.