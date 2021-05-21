The Salida High School girls’ soccer team continued their winning streak Wednesday, beating the James Irwin Lady Jaguars 4-0 on the road.
The Lady Spartans are now 4-1 overall this season and 3-1 in the Tri-Peaks League.
“Today was a good day overall,” coach Todd Bright said. “In the first half we kind of got into a ‘kick-and-run’ style of play, which isn’t us. At halftime we talked about going back and playing our game, slowing things down, and that worked.”
In the 13th minute senior Rachel Pelino scored, then five minutes later she scored again on a free kick.
One minute later, senior Jayda Winkler scored on a cross pass from freshman Hayden Bevington, putting the Lady Spartans up 3-0 going into the half.
Bright said after the half they started to rotate in some of the bench players, who worked well together but were still sharpening their game.
“We had a couple of goals called back on off-sides,” Bright said. “Some of the inexperienced girls just got out of position, but we’re working on that.”
About 15 minutes after halftime, Winkler scored her second goal on an assist from Pelino for the 4-0 final score.
Sophomore Alex Hebert was named player of the game.
“Alex has been playing very aggressive, which is great for us,” Bright said. “She had one goal called back today for off-sides and almost had a couple of other shots go in. I think she’ll do good things in the future.”
The Lady Spartans also sank the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates 5-1 Tuesday at home.
“I don’t think they (St. Mary’s) were as tough as we thought they were going to be,” Bright said. “We had control of the flow of the game from the very beginning.”
Pelino scored first for Salida, at about 36 minutes into the first half, kicking a stopped ball about 20 yards right through the goalkeeper’s hands.
“We had been putting a lot of pressure on them,” Bright said. “We even had a few missed opportunities early on.”
Salida led 1-0 at halftime, before coming back and really taking over the field.
“We were more aggressive this game,” Bright said. “It was good to see. We were a bit timid against CSCS (Colorado Springs Christian School), but the girls were able to come back and really execute their style of play this game.”
Pelino scored again for the Lady Spartans on a pass from Winkler. Two minutes later, in almost a copy of the previous goal, Winkler found Pelino open, who put it in for a hat trick.
Up 3-0, Bright put in the second-string players, who showed they could dominate just as well as the first string.
Six minutes after the Pelino goal, Bevington, on a cross-over pass from freshman Grace McFarland, put it in the back of the goal.
St. Mary’s was able to get one back, to make it 4-1, but with about 10 seconds left in the game freshman Nina Haas put a shot up from about 20 yards out and sent it right between the St. Mary’s goalkeeper’s legs for the final 5-1 score.
Bright said Pelino, with her hat trick, was the player of the game.
“Rachel has really stepped up as a leader on the team,” Bright said.
Pelino is a four-year starter, and Bright said she has become a very physical player who has really grown.
The Lady Spartans have more than a week off before they face Manitou Springs, who currently leads the Tri-Peaks League, in a 4 p.m. game May 28 on the road.
“I think we are as good as they are,” Bright said about the Lady Mustangs. “We just need to go down there and show them.”