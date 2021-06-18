The Academy Wildcats ended the Salida High School Lady Spartan soccer team’s run at state Wednesday night with a 6-2 victory at Broomfield High School during the first round of the state 3A playoffs.
With the loss, Salida finishes its season 8-3 overall and 4-2 in Tri-Peaks League play. The Westminster Wildcats, now 10-0 overall and 9-0 in league, will face off against the 11-0 Vail Mountain Gore Rangers in the next round of action.
Todd Bright, head coach for the Salida team, said the Wildcats surprised him, adding, “They are a better team than we thought after watching videos of their games. We knew they were undefeated, but they hadn’t played any strong teams and we felt pretty confident we could win.”
Not only did the Wildcats play a highly physical game, but Bright said his team also made mistakes they seldom make. “They got on us early in the game, scored two goals pretty quick, and we lost some confidence.”
Senior Jada Winkler put Salida on the board a short time after the first two Wildcat goals, taking the ball down the wing and netting a “beautiful” goal, Bright said. “She played one of her best games this season and I am proud of her.”
With the Spartans’ confidence bolstered by their goal, Bright hoped to get back into the game. The Wildcats had other plans, however, and managed to put the ball into the back of the net four more times before the end of the first half.
Salida played a much stronger second half – going to the ball, challenging the Wildcats for possession and shutting down their opponent’s offense. Bright said his team won most of the 50/50 balls and controlled the play. “Honestly, we won this game 1-0 in the second half. We played well.”
With about 10 minutes left in the game, junior Toby Lawson chipped the ball into the goal, which bounced around before senior Rachel Pelino picked up the shot and scored the final goal of her high school career and what would be the final goal of the game.
Bright honored his seniors, Saige Ferguson, Pelino, Winkler and Quinn Burkley, as players of the game, telling their teammates, “These girls are the reason you are here at state. They have qualified for the state playoffs four years in a row. They have set the bar high; you are now going to be expected to make it to state every year.”