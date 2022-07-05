With a net score of 60, Jake Hadley and Aidan Hadley won the first flight and $190 in the July Fourth Two-Person Scramble golf tournament Monday at Salida Golf Club.
The tournament had a full field for all flights of the tournament, Salida Golf Club pro Dow Stewart said.
Mason Dotter and Matthew Juday tied Roger Ward and Ted Callahan for second place in the first flight. Both teams scored 60.2 and split the $130 prize pot.
In the second flight Starr Westphal and Kason Westphal won the first-place prize of $190 with a score of 58.8. In second place Ryan Taverna and Chris Dewberry carded a 60.6 for a prize of $130.
Brian Smith and Tami Smith won $130 with their score of 59.8 in the third flight. Brian Colby and Denise Colby placed second with a 60 and won $110.
Winners of the fourth flight were Kelly Wharry and Becky Cookson, who took first place with a score of 59.2 and won a prize of $130. Second place went to Art Gentile and Averi Webb, who scored a 60.8 and won $110.
The tournament has been a Fourth of July tradition in Salida for decades, Stewart said.
Ninety percent of the contestants were local, he estimated, but many came from out of town as well. His favorite part, he said, was the friendliness of the people.