Dads, kids compete in Father’s Day tournament

Fathers and their kids participated in the Father-Daughter and Father-Son Golf Tournament Sunday at the Salida Golf Club.
Golf pro Dow Stewart said the club had been holding the tournament since he’d started there in 1999. The competition ran all day, allowing golfers to tee off anytime to make the day more flexible for families.
Stewart said eight teams of two competed, divided into two flights. The Under 5 Foot flight must have one member less than 5 feet tall, while in the Over 5 Foot flight, both members must be more than 5 feet tall.
Stewart said the flights are divided that way to “give the younger kids a chance,” and all of the Over 5 Foot flight was dads with their high school-aged kids.
Three teams were in the Under flight and five teams in the Over flight.
Joey Taverna and Avrie Taverna, 9, won the Under 5 Foot flight with a score of 38.
The Over Five Foot flight ended in a tie between Starr and Kason Westphal and Marc and Kaelin Martellaro, both teams carding 36.
Kaelin was on the Salida High School girls’ golf team that competed at the Colorado High School Athletic Association 3A state golf tournament this year.
Each team paid $10 to compete, and the winners split the pot.