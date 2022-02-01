by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 87-53 Saturday in Salida.
The win improved the Spartans to 10-4 overall and 6-2 in league play. They are third in the Tri-Peaks League.
Early on, the contest appeared to have the makings of a close back-and-forth game. “The first half was kind of mediocre,” said coach Adam Christensen. “We turned the ball over when we shouldn’t have.”
He said the Spartans gave up too many open 3-pointers, which allowed the Bulldogs to keep the game close and gain confidence.
Fortunately, Salida had its own answer to the Bulldogs’ 3-pointers in the form of junior Tristan Jackson, who erupted for 20 points in the first half. Jackson did everything from draining 3-pointers of his own to electrifying dunks that ignited the crowd.
His dominance was seen late in the first half, when he missed a 3-pointer, retrieved his own rebound and dunked the ball over several Bulldog defenders. Pueblo Centennial had no answer to Jackson, who finished the game with 34 points and 20 rebounds. “He’s a really good shooter,” said Christensen, “and he’s really good in the post.”
Salida broke the game open in the second half en route to another big win for the team. “We finally started making good passes and playing as a team,” said Aiden Hadley, a junior. “We have to take that fourth quarter play and move it to the first half.”
The strong offensive showing saw numerous Spartans score in the double digits. Junior Nate Yeakley scored 13 points, senior Damon Redfeather had 12, and senior Braden Collins had 11.
The team shot 33 percent from beyond the arc against the Bulldogs, an improvement on past performances. “If we stay above 30 percent from the 3-point line,” said Christensen, “we’re going to be a really tough team to beat.”
Salida’s next game will be Wednesday at home against the Ellicott Thunderhawks. The Thunderhawks are 5-6 overall and 3-4 in league play. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.