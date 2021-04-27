Lady Pirates plunder Spartans

The Salida High School Lady Spartans volleyball team finished their season Saturday with a loss at home against the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates, 18-25, 10-25, 14-25.
“It was a tough loss,” coach Haley Huffman said. “I think overall the team played really well this season. They have grown so much as teammates, friends and volleyball players.”
In the first set Salida fell behind by a few points early and fought hard to catch up but could never quite make up the difference.
The Lady Pirates dominated early in the second set, leading by 13 points at one point. Salida rallied towards the end but just couldn’t make it out of the hole.
The third set was very tight, with ties at 8-8 and 10-10, before St. Mary’s started to pull away again, outscoring the Lady Spartans 10-4.
Salida had 33 digs, led by senior Quinn Burkley with 9.
They scored 18 kills, with a three-way tie for top killer among seniors Lily Lengerich, Raley Patch and Sage Lau.
Junior Macy Mazzeo had three of the team’s eight aces.
“I’m super proud of them,” Huffman said. “This has been a really crazy year, but a fun season. I’m so happy they got to play this year.”
This was the Lady Spartans’ last regular game of the season, and likely their last game overall.
They end their season at 6-7 overall and 4-6 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League, in eighth place of 12 teams.
St. Mary’s finished in fourth place in the league at 8-3. Lamar leads the league at 11-0.