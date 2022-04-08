The Salida High School Lady Spartans golf team walked away with a third-place finish at the Pueblo Centennial Lady Bulldog Invite Wednesday in Pueblo after scoring a 469, the highest finish for a 3A school.
Pine Creek, a 5A school, took first with a 429, while the Pueblo West Lady Cyclones, a 4A school, finished second with a 441.
“Everyone shot the ball really well today,” coach Tami Smith said. “We had a lot of one-putts today, so our putting has really improved.
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro led the Lady Spartans, shooting a 109, while sophomore Adyson Hadley finished with a 117. Sophomore Elise Tanner carded a 121, and freshman Emma Trollip was right on her heels with a 122.
“This was our first back-to-back tournament of the year, and the girls kept their mental stamina really well,” Smith said. “The greens were a lot more true today, and the Walking Stick Golf Course is coming out of winter really well. It was very windy and chilly and had a real effect on where the balls were shot, but the girls just kept their heads down and kept chugging right along.”
The Lady Spartans will return to the links Monday when they travel with assistant coach Russ Johnson to Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo.
Smith said their tournament planned for Wednesday has been moved due to state testing.