The Spartan boys soccer team made strong attacks against the Pagosa Springs Pirates during their away game, but lost the game 4-2.
“I thought we probably played our best game yet,” Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said. The Pagosa Springs team, with 13 seniors, are ranked 11th in the state, but the Spartans hung with them. “We were really excited to be playing a good team,” Dobson said.
The Pirate team is also in possession of two quality strikers, Dobson said, and additionally, their style of attack is similar to the three teams that have beaten the Spartan team badly thus far.
Because of this, the Spartans tried some tactical changes in order to create more attacks for themselves.
The Spartans gave up a goal seven minutes into the game, scored by Pirate Jordan Pham, who made a hard cut on a dribble, shaking the Spartans’ defense.
From there, the Spartan team realized that the Pirates were weaker on the back line, Dobson said.
The Spartans changed tactics in order to put pressure on the Pirates’ back line by putting in line ups designed to high press, through which the Spartans generated more attacks.
Salida scored 25 minutes in when junior Abel Gregor ran long up the left flank and made a low hard shot.
The Pirate keeper saved the shot, but Spartan junior Connor McConathy was there ready to tap in the rebound.
The teams went into halftime at 1-1, the Spartans in high spirits, intending to press the Pirates’ backs and open up good attack options.
While successful in this strategy for the first 10 minutes of the second half, Salida gave up a tough goal off a set piece, again scored by Pirate Pham, setting the score 2-1 in favor of Pagosa Springs.
Salida caught up at the 55th minute on a corner kick—McConathy put a low driven ball into the box, Sam Jones fighting to get a touch, and in the end the Pirate defender hit the ball into their own net.
With 20 minutes left in the game, the Pirates scored, shortly followed by another, where the Spartans didn’t quite close the shot.
After shooting the ball hard at the keeper, the Pirates scored on the rebound. From there, the Spartans weren’t able to regain ground and the match ended 4-2.
“We showed a lot of progress in this match,” Dobson said. The Spartans came to the show expecting a battle to show improvement. “I think we accomplished that.” The man of the match was Spartan senior Life Richardson, Dobson said, for being the team’s leadership piece and also physically winning every ball in the midfield.
While bummed to have lost, the Spartans feel like they have made stride with this match.
Spartans face the Manitou Springs Mustangs at Ben Oswald Field at 4 p.m. Thursday.