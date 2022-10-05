The Spartan boys soccer team made strong attacks against the Pagosa Springs Pirates during their away game, but lost the game 4-2.

“I thought we probably played our best game yet,” Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said. The Pagosa Springs team, with 13 seniors, are ranked 11th in the state, but the Spartans hung with them. “We were really excited to be playing a good team,” Dobson said.