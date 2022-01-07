by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School girls’ basketball team took to the road Wednesday and dominated the Lady Huskies of Florence 55-18 in their third league game.
It was the Lady Spartans’ second win of the season, putting them at 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
The loss puts Florence at 1-7 this season and 0-2 in league play.
“We’ve been working really hard and I think we are starting to turn the corner,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “We played really well. Everybody got some good playing time. After our loss against Alamosa, I think we really came out tough against Florence.”
Junior Sarah Chick led the team with 15 points, while senior Caitlyn Smith put up 12.
Defensively, Chick pulled down seven rebounds, while junior Megan Rhude had six and senior Ally Post had five.
Junior Laurin Collins had six assists.
“Laurin really controlled the floor for us,” Wyatt said. “She played some great defense. Her attitude is always really good, and she has been helping us become a better team.”
The junior varsity also won against the Lady Huskies.
The Lady Spartans’ game this weekend against Lake County has been canceled due to COVID-19.
They will take to the court again Thursday, taking on James Irwin (1-5, 0-3) in Colorado Springs, with the varsity starting at 7 p.m.