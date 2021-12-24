After some issues with scheduling and COVID-19, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team finally was able to hold its awards banquet Dec. 16.
Four members of the team were named to the All-League first team, seniors Quinn Phillips, Kaiden Veatch, Arlo Follet and Riggs Gorby, while seniors Sam Harlow and Evan Wright were named All-League first team honorable mention.
Phillips, Veatch, Follet and Gorby were also named All-Conference first team while Wright and Harlow were named Honorable Mention.
Phillips, the team’s goalkeeper, was named All-State first team honorable mention.
Coach Ben Oswald also gives out “Blood, Sweat and Tears” awards for the players who have played in the most career games.
This year’s winners were Phillips with 44 games, Gorby with 42 games, Wright with 40 games, Follet and Veatch with 37 games and senior Ethan Nejame Zeiset with 24.
The team’s Academic All-State player were seniors Wright, Veatch, Nejame Zeiset, Gorby and Follet and junior Rasalas Wickett.
The team also gave out several special awards. Veatch won the Gentleman’s Award for “Competing With Honor” and Wright won the Steady Eddie “Ever Reliable” award.
Riggs was named most valuable attacker, Follet was named most valuable defender, and Phillips won the Human Wall award for outstanding goalkeeping.