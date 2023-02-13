Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 48F. WNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.