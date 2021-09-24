by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School cross-country teams brought home a pair of second places from the Buena Vista meet Tuesday on a tough course at McMurry Ranch.
Host Buena Vista took first place in both the boys’ and girls’ races.
“This course was simultaneously tough as jerky, slow as molasses and as beautiful as a sunset,” said Salida coach Kenny Wilcox. “Much of the time racers were running on a loose beach, rocky terrain and single-track. If you were lucky you managed to avoid the cacti and cow patties. The course was also challenging for the coaches and nearly impossible to see the athletes more than two or three times.”
A tough course didn’t stop the Lady Spartans, however, as juniors Quinn Smith and Alex Hebert finished first and third, respectively, with times of 22 minutes, 55 seconds and 24:26.
The girls’ race was a tough field, including the two top-ranked teams in 2A, Heritage Christian and defending state champion Buena Vista.
The Heritage Christian boys’ team is ranked No. 2 in 2A but was lacking its top runners.
Salida sophomore Jack Landry finished sixth with a time of 20:53, and freshman Ryan Osness took 11th place with a time of 21:50.
A group of 12 runners, who qualified by hitting the team’s summer workout standard, are heading to Lawrence, Kansas, to run this weekend at Rim Rock Farm. That group includes the top two Spartan runners, Elijah and Zeke Wilcox.