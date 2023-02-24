The Salida High School Lady Spartans were struck down 40-19 by the Ellicott Lady Thunderhawks in the girls’ district basketball game Wednesday in Calhan.
The Lady Thunderhawks, with a 15-4 overall record, are ranked seventh in the state.
“They’re a really good team,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “Their defense is really strong and they’re really physical.”
Ellicott took the lead in the first 30 seconds with a 3-pointer and a basket in the following minutes. Freshman Braeden Johnson put the Lady Spartans into the game with a couple of baskets, and the Thunderhawks held a narrow 5-4 lead halfway through the first quarter. Ellicott made a couple more baskets to go into the second quarter up 10-4.
The Thunderhawks started taking off in the next eight minutes with Salida’s only points coming from two free throws by senior Sarah Chick. Ellicott led 22-6 at halftime.
It wasn’t one of the Lady Spartans’ best games, Wyatt said, which he thinks is because they weren’t well enough prepared. “I wish we had more time to go over stuff. They were at the playoff intensity and we weren’t,” he said.
The team responded well in the second half, Wyatt said, and started to be more aggressive.
The Lady Spartans largely kept their defense up coming out of halftime, with Ellicott scoring only once in the next six minutes, while sophomore Trinity Bertolino made a 3-pointer and Chick scored on a layup.
Ellicott scored twice more in the last 90 seconds, and Johnson scored in the last 15 seconds to end the third quarter at 31-13.
Bertolino scored in the last quarter and made a couple of free throws. Junior Makiah Parris also made a basket, and the Lady Spartans matched their opponent’s pace but were too far behind, resulting in Ellicott’s 16th season victory.
The loss means the Lady Spartans, now 10-11, will go to the consolation bracket, and the best they can get in the district is fifth.
Of note, Wyatt said freshman Kaija Saari played good defense and had good rebounds, and freshman Madelyn Johnson did well off the bench.
The Lady Spartans will play today and Saturday in Florence. Today’s game will be at 1 p.m. against Woodland Park’s Lady Panthers, and Saturday’s game will be against either the Buena Vista Lady Demons or the Rye Lady Thunderbolts.