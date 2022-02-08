The Salida High School girls’ basketball team lost to The Vanguard School 55-27 Friday in Salida.
The Lady Spartans fell behind in the second quarter after the Lady Coursers went on a run. At halftime, Salida was down 29-7. The team fought back in the third quarter and scored 14, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Salida.
“I think we knew it was going to be a tough one,” said senior Ari Howell. The Lady Coursers are ranked second in the Tri-Peaks League and have won 11 straight games thanks to a high-powered shooting attack led by juniors Juliana Garcia and Hailey Blanchard.
“If you were in their face, they could still make it,” Keith Wyatt, Salida head coach, said of the two Vanguard stars.
Howell said the team’s mentality plays a big role in how well they play on the court. She said they tend to do better when they are having fun.
Despite the loss, Wyatt saw positive signs in the way the team bounced back in the second half. “That’s a good solid finish,” he said. “Our bench played well. I thought they came in and played really well.”
Senior Emma Wilkins had a good performance as well. She led the team with 12 points and had three rebounds. Sarah Chick, a junior, had 11 rebounds and 4 points.
With the loss, Salida is now 7-7 overall and 4-4 in league play.