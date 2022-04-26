Salida boys’ track places 21 of 42 schools

Although the Salida High School boys’ track team sent just four runners to the Dakota Ridge Invitational Saturday in Lakewood, the team placed 21st of 42 schools with 14 points.
Grandview High School won the meet with 127 points. The Spartans bested multiple 5A schools, including Arapahoe and Heritage.
Coach Kieran McCarthy said the team performed well, especially considering it was the worst wind conditions they have had to run in all season.
Senior Hollister Beddingfield led the way for Salida, placing third in the 800-meter run. He finished with a time of 2 minutes, 3.17 seconds, less than a second slower than his best run this season. Senior Kuper Banghart finished 35th in the 800, which had a total of 91 competitors.
In the 1,600-meter, senior Elijah Wilcox finished ninth with a time of 4:39.25. Freshman Ezekiel Wilcox finished 34th with a personal-best time of 4:52.66.
Salida’s 4x800 relay team finished fourth with a time of 8:34.37. After Saturday’s run, the 4x800 relay team ranks fourth in the state, putting it in a great position to qualify for the state meet, McCarthy said.
Beddingfield had a great run as part of the relay, running his leg in 1:59. McCarthy said it was one of, if not the fastest 800 leg run by a Spartan in decades. Beddingfield and Elijah Wilcox remain in a prime position to qualify as well.
The Spartans were originally scheduled to compete Friday at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs, but that meet was canceled on short notice due to a grass fire near the high school, along with 40-50 mph winds, that raised safety concerns.
Salida’s next meet is at Garry Berry Stadium Friday in Colorado Springs.