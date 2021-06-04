Colorado Mountain College Leadville’s disc golf course will be closed to the public June 5-6 due to a National Amateur Disc Golf Tour tournament, though spectators are welcome.
Two days of competition are scheduled for the event. Although the tournament is open to anyone, registrations are filling fast, according to a press release.
The tournament is part of the official disc golf tour for amateur disc golfers, many of whom are looking to take their next step to becoming a professional player. Headquartered in Eatonton, Georgia, the tour produces a network of tournaments nationwide for every level of amateur disc golfer.
Day 1 will include intermediate, recreational, junior, masters (except men’s over 40 masters) divisions. Day 2 is reserved for the advanced divisions for men and women and the men over 40 masters division.
For registration and information on the June 5 tournament visit https://bit.ly/3bRSSS5. For June 6, go to https://bit.ly/3vcomKl.