The Colorado High School Activities Association and Salida High School named 26 participants to the activities Season D Individual Academic All-State team for 2020-21.
The student-athletes received honors for excellence in the classroom as well as accomplishments in the activities arena, a press release stated.
CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced that 23 of the Spartan students earned first team honors and three were named to honorable mention.
First team honors are given to those students with a 3.6 or higher grade-point average. Students with grade-point averages from 3.3 to 3.59 earned honorable mention recognition. Each student receives a certificate in acknowledgement of his/her achievement.
To earn Academic All-State status, a student must be a significant contributor on his/her athletic team, or a major contributor in his/her activity; meet specific academic criteria of the program; be a participant in one or more CHSAA-sanctioned activities; and be a junior or senior in academic standing.
Salida High students earning first team honors were: Kuper Banghart, Hollister Beddingfield, Kai Brown, Aaron Morgan, Elijah Wilcox, Mya Rollo, Toby Lawson, Rachel Pelino, Jayda Winkler, Kate Adams;
Amelia Capozza, Lily Lengerich, Macy Mazzeo, Peyton Oswald, Maddison Anderson, Allyna Bright, Brooke Bright, Caroline Edgington, Annalee Hill, Raley Patch, Lydia Tonneson, Evan Wright and Zachary Yeakley.
Honorable mention honors went to Quinn Burkley, Jonah Ellis and Vivian Volkmann.