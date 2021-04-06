Spartans shutdown by Steamboat Sailors at home

by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida Spartans football team found themselves shutdown again Friday, losing at home 38-0 to the Steamboat Springs Sailors.
The Spartans fall to 0-3 for the season, both overall and in 3A West league play, and have yet to score any points against an opponent.
This was the first win for the Sailors, who are 2-1.
Coach Matt Luttrell said the team is very young this year, and is still learning to play together.
“We played some great defense tonight, and we’re getting better at our offense,” Luttrell said.
The team was able to put together some strong offensive motion but then made mistakes that set them back, including three fumbles and four interceptions.
Junior quarterback Braden Collins connected twice in five tries for 14 yards and had five rushing attempts for 29 yards, before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.
Freshman Caiven Lake stepped in for Collins, throwing 4 for 10 with 38 yards and four interceptions. He also had four runs for 19 yards.
Senior Raymond Clinton had 8 rushes for 15 yards and junior Brewer Matthews ran three times for 22 yards.
Junior Elijah Wyble had two catches for 25 yards, while sophomores Eddie Glaser went 2 for 18 and Chase Diesslin was 1 for 10.
The Spartans also had three fumbles.
This Friday the Spartans will travel to Rifle to face off against the 2-1 Bears.
Assistant athletic director Brandy Coscarella said Rifle does not have currently have any COVID-19 restrictions, so there is no limits to the number of fans in the stands at this time.