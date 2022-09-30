Trinity Bertolino prepares to spike a ball

Salida High School sophomore Trinity Bertolino prepares to spike a ball in the Lady Spartans’ home match Thursday against the Manitou Springs Mustangs as junior Elise Tanner looks on. The Lady Spartans lost all three sets.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

With a couple of new positioning arrangements, the Salida High School volleyball team defended well during their home match Thursday against the Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs, yet lost all three sets.

In the first set, Salida was the first to score from a Manitou out-of-bounds, but the Mustangs matched them. Manitou pulled into the lead and the Lady Spartans stayed behind 6-7 points for a bit before narrowing the lead. The set ended in favor of the Mustangs, 25-21.