With a couple of new positioning arrangements, the Salida High School volleyball team defended well during their home match Thursday against the Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs, yet lost all three sets.
In the first set, Salida was the first to score from a Manitou out-of-bounds, but the Mustangs matched them. Manitou pulled into the lead and the Lady Spartans stayed behind 6-7 points for a bit before narrowing the lead. The set ended in favor of the Mustangs, 25-21.
In the second set, Manitou scored first, but the Spartans tailed close behind, fighting for the lead in the first few minutes. The Lady Mustangs took control by a few points and didn’t extend their lead until the middle of the game, then kept scoring to win the set at 25-12.
The Mustangs immediately took the lead in the third set, but the Spartans followed suit, and after tying at 5 points, edged ahead by 2-3 points. Manitou eventually regained the upper ground but wasn’t quite able to get comfortable with it, as Salida stayed steadily behind by 3-4 points for most of the time. The Mustangs closed down the set at 25-18.
“It didn’t turn out how I wanted,” junior Kate Young said. “We were a little stressed, and I think we needed to calm down.” She was playing in the new position of outside, while previously she had been on the right side.
A couple of the players – Young and junior Makiah Parris – had to change positions, coach Kristi Spanier explained, due to sophomore Caroline Wooddell, their top terminator, being out with a broken ankle.
However, Spanier commended the Spartans’ defensive playing. “Skyler (Margos) and Cece (Lengerich) were all over the place,” she said.
Margos, a senior, made 10 digs and Young made five digs. Sophomore Trinity Bertolino made five kills and junior Elise Tanner made four kills. Lengerich, a sophomore, and Tanner both got an ace.
“This was a brand-new lineup, so we had a lot to learn tonight,” Spanier said. “We need to be able to terminate the ball.”
The Lady Spartans will next play on the road against the La Junta Lady Tigers at 2 p.m. Saturday.