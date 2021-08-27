by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School volleyball team kicked off their season Tuesday with a close loss to Del Norte at home. The Lady Spartans lost the first set 25-23, won the next two 25-22, 25-18, lost the fourth 25-12 and the fifth 16-14.
“It was a good first match,” coach Haley Huffman said. “We went five games, which was great. Our goal this year is to be confident and competitive, and I think we showed that.”
Salida had 34 kills, or unreturnable shots, with senior Hannah Martinez leading the team with eight.
Martinez had three of the team’s eight aces, or unreturnable serves, and junior Skyler Margos also had three.
Senior Caitlyn Smith had 33 of the team’s 120 digs, a strong defensive bump.
“We got lost a little bit when we got out of our system passes; that’s something we need to work on,” Huffman said.
Del Norte was a nonleague match.
The Lady Spartans will take the court again Saturday at home, with the C team scheduled to start at 2 p.m., junior varsity at 3 p.m. and varsity at 4 p.m.