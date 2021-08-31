The Salida High School Lady Spartans volleyball team lost to the Del Norte Lady Tigers Saturday at home in three sets, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-18, in their first 3A Tri-Peaks League match of the season.
Salida is now 0-2 for the season and 0-1 in league play. Del Norte is 2-1 for the season and 1-0 in league.
“We’ve been practicing very well; now we just need to apply it when we play,” coach Haley Huffman said. “Our skills are there, we just need to work together as a team.”
Salida started strong in the first set, going up 5-2, before Del Norte came back to tie it up 7-7. The teams went back and forth until Del Norte took the lead 13-12 and never let up. Salida rallied at the end, closing to 22-20 before the Lady Tigers closed it out 25-22.
Salida came on strong in the second set, with the two teams trading the lead six times and tying at 20-20 before Del Norte came back for the win.
In the third set Del Norte led most of the contest, leading 12-9 at one point. Salida tried to rally at the end and scored 4 unanswered points but couldn’t overcome the lead the Lady Tigers had built, losing 25-18.
“I think the girls are coming together and playing really well right now,” Del Norte coach Michelle Montoya said. “We worked really hard this summer. We’ve got a young group of hardworking girls this year.”
Huffman said one of the things Salida needs to work on is getting back when they get out of system.
“We need to be ready for the dinky stuff,” Huffman said. “When we get off, we get out of control. The girls are starting to play smarter, but we can’t make the same mistake three times in a row.”
The Lady Spartans now have the week off before heading to Gunnison Saturday for a tournament.