by Tina Daunt
Mail Staff Writer
Salida High School’s girls’ volleyball team struggled on the road this week during two disappointing games.
The team lost to Lamar High School Thursday, with a three-set score of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-11.
“Lamar is a very good team,” said Salida coach Haley Huffman. “We were able to get some blocks, which were helpful, and our defense was moving better than they have any game.”
The team put up 17 digs and three aces.
On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans lost to Gunnison in three sets, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-14.
“Not our best game,” Huffman said. “We mentally were not in it. We made some silly mistakes and struggled to get our energy up. We did have 28 digs and 20 kills though, which was a plus.”
The Lady Spartans will be home Tuesday against county rivals, the Lady Demons of Buena Vista, with varsity beginning at 6:30 p.m.