by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Salida’s wrestlers and other winter sports teams won’t have as much time to practice and prepare this year.
Normally the wrestling team would be halfway through its season at this point in January, but the team held its first official practice of the year Monday.
“It’s kind of a bummer,” said senior Colin King, pointing to how short the season will be and that it will mostly be comprised of duals this year.
“It feels good to be out, but it’s a different season for sure,” sophomore Drew Johnson said. “It’s a shorter season so we have less time to prepare.”
Depending on which county they compete in, the wrestlers will also be required to wear masks sometimes this season.
King said he understands the mask rule and was starting to get used to it, but that the masks also made wrestling harder.
“You feel like you’re in pretty good shape without them, but then you put it on and you feel like you’re out of shape,” King said.
“I understand, but I don’t know how we’ll keep them on,” Johnson added.
Johnson and King both qualified for state last year. Freshmen Dylan Blades and Jase Young, meanwhile, will also compete for the Spartans. With only an eight-man bracket at state this year, however, making a return trip will be tougher than in the past.
“I want to qualify first and then do something at state,” Johnson said, saying the key to doing well this season will be overcoming some adversity.
“We’ll have to overcome whatever it is,” Johnson said, pointing to masks. “We’ll have to find a way to win and roll with it. I think it will come down to fighting and confidence.”
The team was scheduled to begin its season today in Gunnison. The wrestlers were hoping they’ll get to finish what they’ve started.
“At this point, I want to see everything stay open and not get shut down again,” King said.