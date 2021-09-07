The Salida High School Spartans football team lost its home opener Friday to the Delta Panthers 49-0, but there was a lot more to the game than the final numbers on the scoreboard.
As the Spartans ran onto the field at the beginning of the game, they carried two American flags and 13 U.S. Marine Corps flags, in honor of the 13 Marines who died last week in Afghanistan. They also asked everyone to stand for 13 seconds of silence during halftime.
As the game began, it was easy to see why Delta is ranked 11th in the state’s 2A division, after making it to the semifinal playoff game last fall.
Delta scored on all three of its opening drives, keeping the ball on the ground the entire time and just running right over the Spartans, to lead 28-0 at the end of the first half.
Delta has four ball runners averaging more than 5 yards per carry so far this season. Delta senior Timothy Horn had more than 100 yards rushing in the first half alone.
The Spartan offense, on the other hand, had some promising starts but would struggle with a penalty or fumble, setting them back.
“Our offense is designed to get 3 or 4 yards at a time,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “When we make those little mistakes that set us back from third and 3 to third and 8, it’s tough.”
One of the positives for the Spartans was keeping Delta on the ground. After almost 120 yards receiving against Summit, the Panthers had negative yards on their passing against the Spartans.
“It was hard to see, but there was a lot of improvement in a lot of different areas for us,” Luttrell said. “I’m super proud of our senior core, Braden Collins, Braden Martellaro and Brewer Matthews. These kids played really well and carried the game for us. I was very happy with what they did tonight.”
Luttrell said the team has been struggling with injuries, but they are starting to build confidence.
He said this game and their first game against Buena Vista are their toughest games of the season.
“It’s been hard for them so far, and they have to keep working to get better, but I believe from here on out they can hang with any team we play from this point on.”