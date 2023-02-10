Ice fishing

Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Ice fishing is a fun winter activity in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a free ice fishing clinic Feb. 18 near Leadville.

Just because it’s cold and ice covers area lakes and streams doesn’t mean the fish aren’t biting. For those who aren’t sure how to catch them, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a free Ice Fishing 101 clinic Feb. 18 near Leadville.

The clinic is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hayden Meadows Reservoir south of Leadville. Take U.S. 24 to Lake County Road 10, turn east and park in the lot.