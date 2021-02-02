The first high school alpine ski race of the season came with bitter cold temps last Wednesday when the Lake County Panthers travelled to nearby Copper Mountain.
Despite a smaller than normal field with Aspen, Summit and Lake County racing, the return to racing was greeted with enthusiasm, coach Danielle Ryan said.
The girls’ course featured a wide open set that welcomed speed on fast and firm snow conditions, according to Ryan.
Junior Gwen Ramsey led the Lady Panther pack, finishing fourth overall. She was followed by seniors Taylor Duel (eighth), Cassidy Gillis (ninth) and Michaela Main (10th).
Teammates Maya Nagel (15th), Keira King (18th) and Gabbie Tait (19th) finished out the ranks for the Panthers.
The set and the speed posed problems for many of the girls as 13 of the 36 did not finish both runs to gain a result, the coach said. Among the 13 who did not finish were Lily Leddington and Clara Kirr who both skied a vertical combination incorrectly, Avery Milne who straddled a gate in both runs and Rowynn Slivka who fell at the final gate after a very fast run.
The boys’ course had a tighter, more technical set, Ryan said.
Eddie Glaser led the Panthers. After a host of very fast Aspen boys, Glaser finished eighth overall. He was followed by Jace Peters in 10th and Josiah Horning in 12th.
Just like the girls, the snow and set got the best of many of the boys causing problems for 11 of the 28 racers including Matthew Cairns, Brady Potts, and Troy Baker who all fell during their runs, the coach said.
“It’s definitely a tough and strange year for everyone,” Ryan said. “The lack of training from a truncated season and lack of snow shows. But we are also so lucky to get to still do what we love.”
The Lake County Panthers will next compete in Giant Slalom Wednesday at the team’s home mountain, Ski Cooper.
The Lake County Middle School Panthers also raced against Vail Mountain School, Clear Creek and Summit last week at Keystone Friday.
“It was a great day for the first race,” said coach Kurt Glaser. “It was a fun course set and nearly everyone finished.”
The next middle school race is Feb. 11 at Ski Cooper.