The Salida High School girls swim team had a dual with Manitou Springs Wednesday.
The Lady Spartans had some good performances, but were a little short-handed and ultimately lost the competition, 115-65.
“Emma Diesslin, one of our top swimmers, was out very sick so our relays and the two individual events she would have been in made a huge difference,” said head coach Wendy Gorie. The coach also mentioned Manitou had a trio of divers to help them score some points.
“Also, Manitou has three divers and we don’t have any, so it was a tough loss,” Gorie said.
Hannah Rhude and Lilly Lengerich led Salida with a pair of first-place finishes in their individual events. The coach also said Katie Oseneek and Ember Hill had some good performances.
“Lily Lengerich and Hannah Rhude had great meets and one of our new swimmers, Katie Oseneek, had a great 100 freestyle swim,” Gorie said. “Also, Ember Hill had very nice swims in both of her events.”
Rhude won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 16.82 seconds and also the 100-backstroke in 1:08.52. Allyna Bright finished second behind her in the 200-free (2:22.44).
Lengerich, meanwhile, touched first in both the 50-free (26.13) and the 100-free (57.98). Oseneek finished fifth in the 100-free in 1:10.00.
Hill finished second in the 100-breaststroke (1:14.23) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:33.27).
Abby Nagel, Rebecca Russell, Jaesa Carlson and Lindsey Baroni also scored points for Salida with top-five finishes at Manitou.
After two meets, Salida currently has seven events in state-qualifying position among the top-20 fastest times. Lengerich is ranked fifth in the 50-free and ninth in the 100-free.
Allyna Bright is 20th in the 500-free.
Ember Hill is ninth in the 100-breaststroke.
The team’s three relays are all in the top-20 as well. Rhude, Hill, Diesslin and Lengerich are No. 7 in the 200 medley relay and No. 6 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Bright, Jaesa Carlson, Rebecca Russell and Lindsey Baroni, meanwhile, are currently No. 19 in the 400-free.
Salida was also originally scheduled to race Thursday at Kent Denver, but the meet was canceled and replaced with a competition Feb. 24 at La Junta.
The Lady Spartans will next race Feb. 20 against Colorado Academy.